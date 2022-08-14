-
Stephan Jaeger putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Stephan Jaeger's approach to 9-feet leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 ninth, Stephan Jaeger's 95 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Jaeger had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
