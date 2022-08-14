  • Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim holes chip shot for birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.