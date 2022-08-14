Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kim's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Kim chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 2 under for the round.