Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2022
Highlights
Si Woo Kim holes chip shot for birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
Kim tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kim's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Kim chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
