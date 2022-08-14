Shane Lowry putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Shane Lowry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 second, Shane Lowry's 99 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Lowry had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.