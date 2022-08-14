Sepp Straka shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sepp Straka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Will Zalatoris; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Straka chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Straka's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.