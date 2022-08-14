Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Muñoz's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.