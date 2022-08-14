Sam Ryder shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sam Ryder hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Ryder had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ryder's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Ryder got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.