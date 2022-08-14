Sam Burns shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Burns's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.