Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Theegala's tee shot went 199 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.