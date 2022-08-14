  • Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sahith Theegala makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sahith Theegala makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.