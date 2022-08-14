Ryan Palmer putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Ryan Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Palmer at 2 over for the round.

Palmer hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.