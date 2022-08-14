-
Robert Streb shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Streb had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Streb chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
