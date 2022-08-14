Rickie Fowler putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 64th at 1 over; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Rickie Fowler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 14th, Fowler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.