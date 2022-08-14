Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 57th at 2 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 fourth green, Cantlay suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

Cantlay got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 2 over for the round.