-
-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2022
-
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay sticks approach to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 57th at 2 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 fourth green, Cantlay suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.
Cantlay got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
-
-