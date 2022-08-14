Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Mito Pereira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Pereira missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pereira had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Pereira's 132 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Pereira had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.