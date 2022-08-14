Michael Thompson comes back from a rocky start in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Michael Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Michael Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Thompson's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.