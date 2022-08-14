  • Max Homa shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa hits 98-yard approach in close at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.