Max Homa shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Homa's 159 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Homa hit his 101 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.