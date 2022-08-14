Maverick McNealy putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McNealy's 169 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 14th, McNealy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.