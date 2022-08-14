-
-
Maverick McNealy putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2022
-
Highlights
Maverick McNealy's tight tee shot leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to even-par for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, McNealy's 169 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 14th, McNealy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.
-
-