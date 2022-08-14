Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 5th at 11 under with Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matt Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.