Martin Laird shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Martin Laird hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 57th at 2 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Laird's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Laird's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 162-yard par-3 11th green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Laird had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 3 over for the round.