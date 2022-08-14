-
Martin Laird shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Martin Laird hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 57th at 2 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Laird's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Laird's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 162-yard par-3 11th green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Laird had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 3 over for the round.
