Marc Leishman shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Marc Leishman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 64th at 1 over; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Leishman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 4 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Leishman's tee shot went 219 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Leishman's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 under for the round.