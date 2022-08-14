Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Hughes had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.