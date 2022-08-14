  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

