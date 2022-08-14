Lucas Glover shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lucas Glover hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Brian Harman; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

Glover got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Glover's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Glover hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Glover's 192 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.