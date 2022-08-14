-
Lucas Glover shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Lucas Glover's interview after Round 4 of FedEx St. Jude
Following his final-round 66 at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Lucas Glover talks about his huge jump up in the FedExCup points with his excellent play.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lucas Glover hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Brian Harman; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
Glover got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Glover's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Glover hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Glover's 192 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.
