Lee Hodges shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lee Hodges hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hodges's 182 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Hodges had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Hodges's tee shot went 137 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hodges's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Hodges had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 6 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.