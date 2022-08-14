Kevin Kisner shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Kisner's 173 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Kisner hit his 134 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Kisner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kisner at even for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.