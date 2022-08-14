-
Kevin Kisner shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Kisner's 173 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Kisner hit his 134 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to even-par for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Kisner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kisner at even for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
