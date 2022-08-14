-
Keith Mitchell putts himself to an even-par final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Keith Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Mitchell's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 14th, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
