Keith Mitchell putts himself to an even-par final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Keith Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Mitchell's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 14th, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.