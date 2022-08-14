-
K.H. Lee finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
August 14, 2022
Highlights
K.H. Lee holes out for birdie from fringe at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, K.H. Lee makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Lee chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.
