K.H. Lee finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Lee chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.