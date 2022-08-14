Justin Thomas shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Justin Thomas hit 2 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

Thomas got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.

Thomas missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Thomas's 121 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.