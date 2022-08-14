-
Joohyung Kim shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joohyung Kim makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joohyung Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
Kim got a double bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
