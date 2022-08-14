Joohyung Kim shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joohyung Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a double bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.