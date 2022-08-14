Jon Rahm putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 5th at 11 under with Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Jon Rahm had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Rahm hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rahm's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.