Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Niemann's 130 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

Niemann got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.