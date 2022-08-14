James Hahn shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

James Hahn hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hahn had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 4 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 3 over for the round.