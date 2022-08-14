J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

J.T. Poston hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Poston chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.