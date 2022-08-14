-
8-over 78 by J.J. Spaun in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Spaun got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 7 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 6 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Spaun chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 7 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 8 over for the round.
