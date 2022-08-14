8-over 78 by J.J. Spaun in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Spaun got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 7 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 6 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Spaun chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 7 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 8 over for the round.