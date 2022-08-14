  • 8-over 78 by J.J. Spaun in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.