8-over 78 by Hayden Buckley in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 3 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Buckley chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 4 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 8 over for the round.