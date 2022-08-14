-
Greyson Sigg comes back from a rocky start in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Greyson Sigg's nice second leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Greyson Sigg hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sigg finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Greyson Sigg hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Sigg had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Sigg had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.
Sigg got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
