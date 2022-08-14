-
Gary Woodland shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Woodland had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
Woodland missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Woodland's 169 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 under for the round.
At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Woodland had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Woodland's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Woodland hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 4 under for the round.
