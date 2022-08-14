-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2022
-
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo's flop in close yields birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Grillo's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Grillo's 104 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Grillo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.
-
-