Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Grillo's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Grillo's 104 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Grillo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.