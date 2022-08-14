Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Frittelli hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Frittelli's tee shot went 160 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at even for the round.