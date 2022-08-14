Denny McCarthy finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, McCarthy's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 second, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, McCarthy had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, McCarthy's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, McCarthy's tee shot went 203 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 40 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McCarthy's 103 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.