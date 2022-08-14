-
Davis Riley finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Riley makes 11-footer from fringe for birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
Riley got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to even-par for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 15th, Riley chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Riley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Riley chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Riley at 2 under for the round.
