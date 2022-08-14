  • Davis Riley finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

