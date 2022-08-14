David Lipsky finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, David Lipsky hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lipsky's 107 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.