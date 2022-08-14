-
Corey Conners shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 28th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
Conners got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
Conners hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Conners's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Conners had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
