Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Collin Morikawa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 5th at 11 under with Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, and Trey Mullinax; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Morikawa's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.