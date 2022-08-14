-
-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2022
-
Highlights
Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 64th at 1 over; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Bezuidenhout's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout's 148 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.
-
-