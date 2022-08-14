Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Reavie hit his 121 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reavie had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 14th, Reavie suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Reavie's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.