Cameron Young putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cameron Young hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cameron Young had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Young to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Young's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Young had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Young's 79 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.