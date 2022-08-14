Strong putting brings Cameron Smith an even-par round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cameron Smith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Smith had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.