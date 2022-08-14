-
Strong putting brings Cameron Smith an even-par round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Smith had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
