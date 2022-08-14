Cam Davis putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cam Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Cam Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Davis had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Davis chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Davis chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Davis's 173 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.