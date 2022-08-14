Brian Harman shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Brian Harman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Lucas Glover; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Harman had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Harman's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Harman hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Harman's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 3 under for the round.