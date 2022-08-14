Brendon Todd putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 final round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Brendon Todd hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day in 67th at 2 over; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brendon Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Todd hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Todd hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Todd to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 5 over for the round.