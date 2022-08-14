-
Brendon Todd putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 final round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2022
Highlights
Brendon Todd's tight tee shot leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Brendon Todd hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day in 67th at 2 over; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brendon Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Todd hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Todd hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Todd to 4 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 5 over for the round.
