Beau Hossler putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Beau Hossler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 57th at 2 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Beau Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.