Beau Hossler putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler sticks approach to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Beau Hossler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 57th at 2 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Beau Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
