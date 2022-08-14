  • Beau Hossler putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Beau Hossler sticks approach to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.